a month ago
West Ham forward Valencia joins Mexico's Tigres
July 13, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a month ago

West Ham forward Valencia joins Mexico's Tigres

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 16/17 - 21/1/17 Everton's Enner Valencia Reuters / Stefan Wermuth

REUTERS - Ecuador forward Enner Valencia has joined Mexican top flight team Tigres UANL from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old joined West Ham in 2014 but struggled to establish himself in his two seasons at the club, scoring eight goals in 54 league appearances after struggling with injuries.

He spent last season on loan at Everton, scoring three goals in 23 matches.

"West Ham United can confirm that Enner Valencia has joined Mexican Liga MX club Tigres UANL for an undisclosed fee," the club said on their website (www.whufc.com).

"West Ham United would like to thank Enner for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career."

Valencia has 38 caps for Ecuador and was part of the team that played in the 2014 World Cup.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

