Soccer-Carroll brace gives West Ham come-from-behind win over West Brom
#Soccer News
January 2, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Carroll brace gives West Ham come-from-behind win over West Brom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* West Ham pulled out of drop zone with 2-1 win over West Brom

* WBA’s McClean opened scoring with his first strike in 16 months

* West Ham’s Carroll made it 1-1 on the hour with powerful header

* Arnautovic twice came close, narrowly missed 6th goal in 6 games

* Carroll smashed in Arnautovic cross in stoppage time to seal win

* West Brom have not won in their last 20 Premier League games

* West Ham visit Tottenham next, West Brom host Brighton

WEST HAM 2 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Two goals from Andy Carroll gave West Ham a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Tuesday, lifting the London side out of the Premier League relegation zone and leaving their opponents without a win in 20 top-flight matches.

James McClean opened the scoring for the visitors in the 30th minute with his first goal for West Brom in 16 months, ending a solo weaving run with a shot from just outside the area.

Carroll made it 1-1 on the hour mark, using his height to leap above two defenders and head a cross past keeper Ben Foster, breaking his own 14-game goal drought - the striker’s longest dry spell in almost a decade.

After an action-packed final half-hour, Carroll sealed the win in the fourth minute of stoppage time, blasting in a shot from a tight angle from a cross by Marko Arnautovic. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
