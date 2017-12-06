FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Ham and Sporting Lisbon resolve Carvalho transfer muddle
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

West Ham and Sporting Lisbon resolve Carvalho transfer muddle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United and Sporting Lisbon have resolved their dispute surrounding the failed transfer of midfielder William Carvalho, the Premier League club said in a statement.

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan said his team had made a bid for the 25-year-old in the most recent transfer window but Sporting officials denied that the London outfit had been in contact regarding the Portuguese club’s captain.

In September, British media outlets published leaked emails showing that West Ham had mailed Sporting multiple times.

“West Ham and Sporting Clube de Portugal acknowledge that a breakdown in communication... in respect of a possible transfer of William Carvalho was the cause of a misunderstanding.” West Ham said on their website. (www.whufc.com)

“The clubs have had positive communications and the matter is now resolved. On this basis, friendly relations between the clubs will resume and there will be no barriers to both clubs negotiating or working together in the future.”

West Ham are second from bottom in the league, three points adrift of safety after losing nine of their 15 games so far.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.