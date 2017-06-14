FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wolves sign Portuguese defender Miranda
June 14, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 2 months ago

Wolves sign Portuguese defender Miranda

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Portuguese club Rio Ave on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced.

The 26-year-old centre back joined Rio Ave in 2013, making 72 appearances in four years and the former Benfica player has worked with Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo during the manager's stint with Portugal's under-20 team.

"This is perhaps one of the best leagues in the world," Miranda told the club's website.

"To be a part of this league is a dream - I want to help Wolves to be as high as possible."

Wolverhampton finished 15th in the Championship last season.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

