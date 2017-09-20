FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-England women's team manager to leave amid discrimination row-BBC
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 20, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a month ago

Soccer-England women's team manager to leave amid discrimination row-BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - England women’s soccer team manager Mark Sampson is set to leave his job in the wake of allegations that he made discriminatory remarks to one of his players, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Sampson, whose side beat Russia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, has been accused of discrimination by Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko.

Sampson, who took charge of the England team in 2013, strongly denies the allegations and has been cleared of wrongdoing by two separate investigations.

The FA is expected to confirm his departure at a news conference later on Wednesday, the BBC said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.