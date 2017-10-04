FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yeovil approach Redknapp over advisory role
October 4, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 14 days ago

Yeovil approach Redknapp over advisory role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City vs Bolton Wanderers - Birmingham, Britain - August 15, 2017 Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp Action Images/Matthew Childs

REUTERS - Harry Redknapp has been asked to work in an advisory role with Yeovil Town manager Darren Way, the English League Two club has said.

Way contacted Redknapp after the 70-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur boss was sacked by Birmingham last month.

“I‘m still starting my journey in management and feel the opportunity to bring in someone like Harry to offer advice and pass on his knowledge is a no-brainer,” 37-year-old Way told the club website on Tuesday. (www.ytfc.net)

“There’s no pressure or long-term commitment from either side, but I‘m looking forward to having Harry at Huish Park and we welcome him to the club.”

Yeovil are 17th in League Two with three wins from their first 11 games.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

