Premier League: United's unbeaten run ends at Huddersfield, City go further clear

LONDON (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town stunned Manchester United 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, a defeat that ended the visitors unbeaten start to the Premier League season and dropped them five points behind leaders Manchester City who beat Burnley 3-0.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United - John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - October 21, 2017 Manchester United's Ander Herrera in action with Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Huddersfield’s victory in driving wind and rain was their first over United since 1952 and all the more unexpected after a run of one goal in six league games.

But the top-tier newcomers fully deserved their first league win since mid-August after hitting United twice in the first half and withstanding everything the visitors - and the appalling weather - threw at them.

Former Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre scored within 33 minutes, with United’s afternoon made worse by an injury to Phil Jones.

Jose Mourinho responded by bringing on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford for Juan Mata and Anthony Martial at halftime and Rashford scored his seventh goal of the season to set up a rousing finish in what was the sides’ first league meeting since 1972.

Mourinho blamed defensive mistakes for the defeat.

“A bad team deserved to be punished,” he said.

By Manchester City’s recent free-scoring standards, their 3-0 victory over Burnley was modest, with the match turning on a controversial first-half penalty when Bernardo Silva went down theatrically in the area.

TV replays showed minimal contact from Burnley keeper Nick Pope and the Portuguese may find himself in trouble with the three-member FA review panel which looks at simulation and last Friday issued its first retrospective ban on a player for diving.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2017 (L - R) Manchester City's Yaya Toure, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Leroy Sane after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: “I had to watch it four times to see contact. But if I contact my kid in the garden I would be amazed if he got that high off the floor. It is amazing how high these players go.”

Sergio Aguero converted the penalty to equal Eric Brooke’s all-time scoring record for the club with his 177th goal. Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane made the scoreline more comfortable as City registered a club-record 11th straight win in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Chelsea made up ground on third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who play Liverpool on Sunday, by beating Watford 4-2 in the day’s early kickoff at Stamford Bridge.

The game was closer than the scoreline suggests, with Marco Silva’s impressive side coming from behind to lead at Stamford Bridge before two goals from Michy Batshuayi and another from Cesar Azpilicueta ended the argument.

Pressure will be growing on Stoke City manager Mark Hughes after a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth which left them into the relegation zone.

Hughes had hoped the return of Ryan Shawcross would strengthen his defence after last week’s 7-2 demolition by Manchester City, but Shawcross gave away a penalty, which Junior Stanislas converted and Andrew Surman also found the net.

Mame Biram Diouf narrowed the gap but the goal was not enough to prevent Bournemouth recording their first away league win of the season.

A Federico Fernandez own goal and a second-half strike by Shinji Okazaki gave Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton a much-needed 2-1 win at Swansea City in his first game in charge, lifting the Foxes out of the relegation zone.

But there was no escape for Crystal Palace, whose 1-0 defeat at Newcastle left them rooted to the bottom spot. Mikel Merino scored Newcastle’s 85th-minute winner.

Southampton also left it late to beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the day’s evening kickoff but the wait was worth it with substitute Sofiane Boufal beating five men before slotting the ball past Ben Foster for what was Southampton’s third league win of the season.