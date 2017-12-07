FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Revised matches and host stadiums for Euro 2020
#Sports News
December 7, 2017 / 5:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Factbox: Revised matches and host stadiums for Euro 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Below is the revised programme for the host stadiums at Euro 2020 after Brussels on Thursday lost the right to stage matches.

Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch - Olympia Park, Munich, Germany - 27/10/16. The trophy is seen during logo launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Final and semi-finals

- London, England: Wembley Stadium

The following will each stage three group games and one quarter-final:

- Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

- Munich, Germany: Football Arena Munich

- Rome, Italy: Stadio Olimpico

- Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadion

The following will each stage three group games and one round of 16 fixture:

- Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam Arena

- Bilbao, Spain: San Mames Stadium

- Bucharest, Romania: National Arena

- Budapest, Hungary: Puskas Ferenc Stadium

- Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

- Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

- Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

- London, England: Wembley Stadium

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

