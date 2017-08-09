FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
England will bid for 2021 European Women's Championship
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 5 days ago

England will bid for 2021 European Women's Championship

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - England v Netherlands - Women's Euro 2017 - Enschede, Netherlands - August 3, 2017 England team group before the matchYves Herman

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - England's Football Association said on Wednesday it would bid to host UEFA's European Women's Championship in 2021.

England reached the semi-finals of this year's tournament, won by hosts the Netherlands, and say they will officially join the bidding later this year.

"The Lionesses’ performances at the Euros this summer gave the country great pride," said Martin Glenn, the FA's chief executive officer. "It also showed the significant impact that hosting a major European tournament can have on growing and developing women’s football

"The KNVB (Dutch FA) and UEFA really raised the bar, hosting a fantastic tournament, and we hope and believe we could meet those standards."

Women's football is growing in popularity in England - the FA said that last week's semi between England and the Netherlands attracted a peak audience of 4 million television viewers in the UK.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.