Soccer: Everton boss Allardyce to miss Europa League game at Apollon
Modi fights to protect home base
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
December 6, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer: Everton boss Allardyce to miss Europa League game at Apollon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Everton manager Sam Allardyce will miss Thursday’s Europa League match against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus due to a pre-arranged medical appointment, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Huddersfield Town - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 2, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

First team coaches Craig Shakespeare and Duncan Ferguson led the travelling party that left on Wednesday without Allardyce, who was appointed as the Merseyside club’s boss last week.

Everton, who are already been eliminated from the Europa League with one point from five Group E matches, have one eye on Sunday’s Premier League trip to local rivals Liverpool.

Allardyce has already confirmed he will field a makeshift team on Thursday with the Merseyside derby the priority.

Assistant manager Sammy Lee has remained at their Finch Farm training ground to work with the players who have not travelled to Nicosia.

Everton are without a win in 17 consecutive league games against Liverpool at Anfield, since a 1-0 victory in September 1999 courtesy of a Kevin Campbell goal.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
