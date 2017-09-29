FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Wenger hopes midfielder Wilshere can continue good form
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 29, 2017 / 5:54 AM / in 19 days

Soccer-Wenger hopes midfielder Wilshere can continue good form

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger singled out Jack Wilshere for praise after the midfielder’s strong showing helped the London side beat BATE Borisov 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

France striker Olivier Giroud’s scored his 100th goal for the club with a penalty, while Theo Walcott hit a brace and Rob Holding opened his account as Arsenal went top of Group H.

Wilshere, limited to just two Europa League appearances this season, impressed with his creativity in a number 10 role and Wenger said the 25-year-old was edging closer to his best.

“He had an outstanding first half and he did fight until the end. I think he is on a good way back to his best. He has shown that tonight,” Wenger told the club’s website (www.arsenal.com).

“He is at an age where a player normally gets to the best of his career. He is on the way up and he has only been stopped by a series of injuries,” the manager added.

Wilshere slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal after managing only 17 games in two seasons blighted by prolonged spells on the sidelines.

He made 27 league appearances for Bournemouth on loan last season, his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 season and Wenger hoped the player would stay fit going ahead.

“Hopefully, I just pray he is not hampered anymore by any problems and then we will see him getting stronger and stronger. He has shown again tonight that he has not lost his football.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action when they host newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.