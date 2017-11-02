FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evra sent off before kick-off
November 2, 2017 / 11:16 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Evra sent off before kick-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille substitute Patrice Evra was sent off before his team’s Europa League match at Vitoria Guimaraes after a player from his team was seen aiming a kick at supporters.

Soccer Football - Europa League - Playoffs – NK Domzale v Olympique Marseille - Lubljana, Slovenia - August 17, 2017 Marseille's Patrice Evra in action REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

The incident happened as Marseille players clashed with their own fans behind one of the goals at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes during the warm-up for the game.

One video showed former Manchester United and Juventus player Evra climb over the advertising hoardings to talk to fans behind the goal.

A number of supporters jumped down from the seating area, leading to a scuffle with stewards and officials from the Ligue 1 side. Other players climbed over the hoardings to join in the altercation.

Another video showed a Marseille player aiming a kick at the fans as the scuffling continued. Local media identified the player as Evra.

European soccer body UEFA said Evra had been given a red card without any further explanation.

Marseille said after the game that Evra had been sent off over “an altercation with supporters during the warm-up”, although it did not specifically mention the kick.

Writing by Brian Homewood; additional reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

