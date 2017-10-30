FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal
October 30, 2017 / 1:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

REUTERS - German Bundesliga club Cologne have been ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal over damage caused by their supporters during their Europa League match in London last month, UEFA said on Monday.

European soccer’s ruling body imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, on Cologne in the event of further disturbances and fined them 60,000 euros ($70,000) over the behaviour of their fans at the Emirates.

The German club were issued with 3,000 tickets but about 20,000 of their supporters descended on the stadium, delaying the kickoff by an hour.

Portuguese club Braga have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Hoffenheim.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club guilty of racist behaviour and improper conduct of officials during the 2-0 home defeat by Ludogorets this month.

Braga were also fined 15,000 euros for a late kick-off infringement and their manager Abel Ferreira will serve a touchline ban when they visit Ludogorets on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

