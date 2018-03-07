Soccer: Arsenal's Bellerin out of AC Milan clash with knee injury

(Reuters) - Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin will miss Thursday’s Europa League game against AC Milan after picking up a knee injury in training, manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Manchester City - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 1, 2018. Arsenal's Hector Bellerin applauds fans after the match. REUTERS/David Klein

Bellerin, 22, who was a late substitute in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, did not travel with the team to Italy for the first leg of the last-16 tie.

“Hector hasn’t travelled... he has an inflammation of his left knee. Some ligament damage,” Wenger told a news conference.

“He has to spend the afternoon in the hospital to see why he is in so much pain.

“It doesn’t look a long-term problem. He tried but couldn’t absorb the training session so we left him at home.”

Spaniard Bellerin has featured in all 29 of Arsenal’s league matches this season and has made three starts in UEFA’s secondary club competition.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League and on a three-match losing streak, so winning the Europa League may represent their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

They face a tough challenge against in-form Milan who have won their last six matches in all competitions.