Soccer-List of teams qualified for Europa League last 32

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The 24 teams who have qualified from the Europa League group phase will be joined in Monday’s last 32 draw by the eight teams who finished third in their Champions League groups.

Here is the full list of teams in the draw.

Seeds:

AC Milan (Italy), Arsenal (England), Atalanta (Italy), Athletic Club (Spain), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Braga (Portugal), CSKA Moscow (Russia), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), Lazio (Italy), Leipzig (Germany), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Plzen (Czech Rep), Salzburg (Austria), Sporting (Portugal, Villarreal (Spain), Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)

Non-seeds:

AEK Athens (Greece), Astana (Kazakhstan), Celtic (Scotland), Red Star (Serbia), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Steaua Bucharest (Romania), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Olympique Lyonnais (France), Olympique Marseille (France), Napoli (Italy), Nice (France), Ostersund (Sweden), Partizan (Serbia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Note: No team can play a club from their Europa League group or a side from the same national association. (Compiled by Martyn Herman)