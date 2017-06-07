FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 2 months ago

Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list

2 Min Read

REUTERS - Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.

United were valued at $3.69 billion, an 11 percent jump compared to last year. That was a testament to the team's powerful brand and marketing acumen, Forbes said in a statement.

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v West Ham United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Old Trafford - 30/11/16 General view before the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/Files

Barcelona were second on the list with a value of $3.64 billion while Real Madrid, who held top spot for the last four years, fell to third place with a value of $3.58 billion.

Rounding out the top five were Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) and Manchester City (2.08 billion).

Six Premier League teams featured in the top 10, with United and City joined by Arsenal ($1.93 billion), Chelsea ($1.85 billion) Liverpool ($1.49 billion) and Tottenham Hotspur ($1.06 billion).

German champions Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) were ranked fourth while Serie A champions Juventus ($1.26 billion) were ninth.

Forbes also said the average value of the top 20 teams rose 3 percent over last year to $1.48 billion.

For the complete list, visit (Forbes.com/).

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis

