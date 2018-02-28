FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer: Di Maria shines as PSG sink Marseille again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Argentine winger Angel Di Maria produced a majestic performance capped by two fine goals to help French Cup holders Paris St Germain reach the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Wednesday.

It was PSG’s second emphatic victory over Marseille in three days after a 3-0 league win on Sunday in which their Brazil forward Neymar suffered a broken that requires surgery and is likely to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Di Maria, whose playing time this season has been limited by Neymar’s performances, scored both goals with his weaker right foot, rifling in the opener on the stroke of halftime and adding the second in the 48th minute.

Striker Edinson Cavani sealed the rout with a thumping finish eight minutes from time after a dazzling move which underlined the home team’s domination, with Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandana sparing the visitors from a heavier defeat.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
