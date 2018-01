REUTERS - Paris St Germain defender Dani Alves was banned for three games after reacting angrily at a referee’s decision during a Ligue 1 game. The French League’s disciplinary commission also added a suspended one-match ban to the initial suspension. Alves was sent off by referee Clement Turpin after almost going head against head with him during PSG’s 2-1 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais last Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ralph Boulton