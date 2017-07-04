FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Monaco sign defender Kongolo on five-year deal
Featured
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a month ago

Monaco sign defender Kongolo on five-year deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French champions AS Monaco have signed defender Terence Kongolo from Dutch champions Feyenoord on a five-year deal for over 13 million euros ($14 million) for the 23-year-old, according to media reports, the Ligue 1 side announced on Monday.

A product of Feyenoord's youth academy, Kongolo made his senior debut in 2012 and has played in 106 senior matches in five years. He played 23 league games last season as the club won their first Dutch title in 18 years.

"I am very pleased to join AS Monaco. I will discover an exciting new challenge at a prestigious and ambitious club," Kongolo told Monaco's official website. (www.asmonaco.com)

"I look forward to meeting the staff, my new team-mates and doing the best on the field to help the group."

($1 = 0.7730 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

