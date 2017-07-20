FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Monaco say forward Mbappe approached without consent
July 20, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 20 days ago

Monaco say forward Mbappe approached without consent

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - AS Monaco v Saint-Etienne - Ligue 1 - Stade Louis II, Monaco - 17/5/17Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Jean-Pierre Amet/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has been approached by a number of European clubs without the Ligue 1 side's permission, they said on Thursday.

One of the most exciting prospects in world soccer, the 18-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, helping Monaco win the league and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

"'Important' European clubs made contact with Kylian Mbappe and his entourage without (our) authorisation," said the club on its website.

Monaco said the contacts had broken French league rules and FIFA statutes.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco is considering asking the French Football League and FIFA to open disciplinary procedures against offending clubs," the statement said. It did not name the clubs involved.

FIFA transfer rules state that "a club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him."

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne

