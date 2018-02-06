Soccer - Di Maria treble helps PSG into French Cup quarters

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain’s sparkling forward Angel Di Maria scored a hat-trick as the holders won 4-1 at second-tier Sochaux to reach the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Argentine Di Maria opened the scoring with a first-minute header for the Ligue 1 leaders, who are aiming for their fourth French Cup triumph in a row. However, Sochaux’s Florian Martin quickly levelled with a left-foot finish in the 13th.

Slideshow (3 Images)

PSG’s Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani converted Layvin Kurzawa’s cross to restore the visitors’ lead after 27 minutes and Di Maria put the result beyond doubt after the break.

The Argentina international caught Sochaux keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi off guard at his near post with a precise left-foot finish after 59 minutes and then scored on the rebound after Cavani’s effort was parried into his path three minutes later.

Olympique de Marseille thrashed Ligue 2 side Bourg-en-Bresse 9-0 to reach the last eight with Greek striker Konstantinos Mitroglou and Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos bagging hat-tricks.