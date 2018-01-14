Soccer: Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to return on Tuesday at home against Nice in Ligue 1 after shaking off a muscle injury, coach Leonardo Jardim said on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco vs Troyes - Stade Louis II, Monaco - December 9, 2017 Monaco's Radamel Falcao reacts. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

”Today he started the training session with the squad. He’s been better. If he trains well tomorrow it will be good for the game (on Tuesday),” Jardim told a news conference.

Falcao has yet to play in 2018.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 on 42 points from 20 games after a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday.