Soccer: Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice
January 14, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer: Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to return on Tuesday at home against Nice in Ligue 1 after shaking off a muscle injury, coach Leonardo Jardim said on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco vs Troyes - Stade Louis II, Monaco - December 9, 2017 Monaco's Radamel Falcao reacts. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

”Today he started the training session with the squad. He’s been better. If he trains well tomorrow it will be good for the game (on Tuesday),” Jardim told a news conference.

Falcao has yet to play in 2018.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 on 42 points from 20 games after a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

