France's Giroud out of Germany friendly with thigh injury

(Reuters) - France and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Germany with a thigh injury and has returned to the Premier League club for treatment, the French Football Federation (FFF) has said.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs Wales - Stade de France, Paris, France - November 10, 2017 France’s Olivier Giroud in action with Wales’ James Chester REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The 31-year-old scored his 29th goal for France during Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales but was substituted in the 73rd minute due to the injury.

Giroud, who has scored three goals for Arsenal this season, could be a doubt for the north London derby at home against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

France manager Didier Deschamps is yet to call up a replacement for his side’s clash with the world champions.