Soccer: Drogba's teenage son signs for Guingamp

(Reuters) - Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined Ligue 1 side Guingamp as part of their under-19 academy, the French team said on Monday.

The teenager follows in his father’s footsteps with Drogba making 50 appearances at Guingamp before his move to Marseilles and then Chelsea, where he scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Premier League club.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba,” the 39-year-old said on his verified Instagram account.

Didier Drogba won four league and FA Cup titles, one Champions League trophy and several individual honours during his nine seasons at Chelsea.