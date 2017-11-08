FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: France's Koscielny to retire after 2018 World Cup
November 8, 2017 / 6:55 AM / Updated a day ago

Soccer: France's Koscielny to retire after 2018 World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France defender Laurent Koscielny will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 32-year-old has said.

Football Soccer - France v Spain - International Friendly - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 28/3/17 France's Laurent Koscielny in action Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic/Files

Koscielny has collected 49 caps since his debut in 2011, playing in the 2014 World Cup and two European Championships including the 2016 edition when the hosts finished runners-up.

“There is an end to everything,” Koscielny told reporters ahead of Friday’s friendly against Wales.

”After the World Cup, I would be almost 33-years-old, it will be time to leave the place.

“I have six months left in the French team to blossom and take as many memories as my wife would say.”

France host Wales at the Stade de France before travelling to face world champions Germany next Tuesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

