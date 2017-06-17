Lyon in 'advanced talks' to sign Chelsea forward Traore

REUTERS - Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

The 21-year-old, who made 12 appearances for Chelsea in the 2015-16 season, was loaned out to Ajax Amsterdam last season, where he scored 13 goals to help them reach the Europa League final and finish second in the Dutch league.

"We want to bring Bertrand Traore to the club," Aulas told reporters at a press conference to unveil the club's newly signed defender Fernando Marcal.

"There are advanced talks there, but many clubs are interested.

"We absolutely want to do the deal."

The Burkina Faso international signed a new three-year contract at Chelsea in 2016.