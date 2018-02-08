FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports News
February 8, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer - PSG’s Mbappe gets two-match ban, free to face Marseille

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be back from suspension to face Ligue 1 title rivals Olympique de Marseille later this month after being handed a two-match ban on Thursday by the league’s disciplinary commission.

France international Mbappe, 19, was sent off for a rough challenge on Ismaila Sarr in PSG’s 3-2 League Cup semi-final win against Stade Rennes last week.

He was automatically suspended from last weekend’s game at Lille and must also sit out this month’s fixture with Strasbourg but Thursday’s decision, which takes effect from Monday, means he can play against Toulouse on Saturday and OM on Feb. 25.

PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

