PSG's Neymar not having surgery, could face Real: Emery

(Reuters) - Paris St Germain manager Unai Emery has dismissed reports that forward Neymar will undergo surgery for a fractured metatarsal and said the Brazilian could play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Neymar suffered a broken foot and sprained ankle during Sunday’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win over their arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille and was in tears as he was carried off at the Parc de Princes.

Media reports said the world’s most expensive player would undergo surgery and be out for two months, returning to action a month before this year’s World Cup in Russia.

“The information that Neymar will be operated is false,” Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s French Cup quarter-final against Marseille.

”I spoke with the doctor on Tuesday morning and he explained to me what the exams revealed. I also talked about it with (PSG sports director) Antero Henrique, the president and the player.

“Neymar is the first who wants to play every game, for Real Madrid, he is very focused. I think there is a small chance for him to be ready for the match.”

PSG trail Real Madrid 3-1 ahead of the last 16 second-leg game in Paris on March 6.

Neymar has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists for PSG this season.