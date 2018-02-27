FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:56 AM / a day ago

Soccer: PSG's Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle during Sunday’s Ligue 1 win over their arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille.

The world’s most expensive player was injured while chasing forward Bouna Sarr and was seen crying as he was carried off near the end of the 3-0 win at the Parc de Princes.

He is set to miss the Champions League last 16 second-leg tie at home to Real Madrid on March 6 with PSG trailing 3-1.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG said on Monday that Neymar had suffered “a sprain of the right ankle and also a fracture of the fifth metatarsal” but did not say how long he would be sidelined.

Neymar, who joined PSG for 222-million euro ($273.39 million) from Barcelona in the close season, posted a picture of his heavily bandaged ankle on Instagram earlier on Monday.

The Brazilian has scored 28 times and provided 16 assists for PSG this season, although he gave a disappointing display against Real at the Bernabeu two weeks ago.

($1 = 0.8120 euros)

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

