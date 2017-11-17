FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Jovetic salvages draw for Monaco at Amiens
November 17, 2017

Soccer: Jovetic salvages draw for Monaco at Amiens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Stevan Jovetic struck midway trough the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw for champions Monaco at struggling Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Soccer Football - Amiens vs Monaco - Stade de la Licorne, Amiens, France - November 17, 2017 Amiens' Serge Gakpe celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jovetic found the back of the net in the 67th minute to cancel out Serge Gakpe’s first-half strike as the principality side stayed second in the standings, three points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who take on Nantes on Saturday.

Former Monaco player Gakpe beat Danijel Subasic with a low crossed shot in the 32nd shot after being set up by Gael Kalkuta to put the hosts ahead.

Monaco stepped up a gear after the break and Jovetic equalised from inside the box after collecting a cross from Fabinho.

Earlier, Lille moved out of the relegation zone thanks to a 3-1 home win over sixth-placed St Etienne, easing the pressure on coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by XXXX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
