Soccer: Lyon miss out on second place with Angers draw

PARIS (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais missed out on the opportunity to take second place in Ligue 1 when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Angers on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais vs Angers - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 14, 2018 Lyon's Maxwel Cornet in action with Angers' Romain Thomas REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Nabio Fekir cancelled out Karl Toko Ekambi’s opener from the spot as Lyon stayed third on 42 points from 20 games, eight points behind leaders Paris St Germain who travel to Nantes later on Sunday.

The visitors finished with 10 men when Flavien Tait was sent off for a second bookable offence six minutes from time.

Angers took the lead in the 14th minute when Toko Ekambi wrongfooted Anthony Lopes from the penalty spot after Angelo Fulgini had been fouled in the box.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais vs Angers - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 14, 2018 Lyon's Nabil Fekir in action with Angers' Ismael Traore REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Toko Ekambi had a chance to double the tally but his powerful shot in the 28th minute shaved Lopes’s bar as the visitors played boldly.

Lyon, however, equalised two minutes into the second half as Fekir found the back of the net with a fine curled shot from Maxwel Cornet’s cross.

The Lyon defence struggled to contain Toko Ekambi, who had another opportunity but just missed the target before the hour.

The hosts had the best chance to add another goal in the 70th minute when Memphis Depay beat Ludovic Butelle with a header, only for defender Romain Thomas to save on his goal line.

Angers then had no choice but to sit back when Tait picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Tangy Ndombele.