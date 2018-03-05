Soccer: Marseille grab last-gasp equaliser to draw with Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille snatched an equaliser five minutes into stoppage-time to draw 1-1 at home to Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday and avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille vs FC Nantes - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 4, 2018 Marseille's Florian Thauvin celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Florian Thauvin bundled the ball into the net in a goalmouth melee following a corner after Nantes had taken the lead early in the first half through Leo Dubois, who beat Steve Mandanda with a right-foot shot from Valentin Rongier’s cut-back.

Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois was sent off after a second booking for dissent immediately after the equaliser for protesting that he had been fouled by Marseille’s Luis Gustavo.

Marseille, who enjoyed more possession but squandered a string of chances, notably three by France international Dimitri Payet, remained third in the standings on 56 points from 28 matches.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille vs FC Nantes - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 4, 2018 Marseille's Florian Thauvin shoots REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

They are four points behind second-placed Monaco and 18 adrift of leaders Paris St Germain, who won 2-0 at Troyes on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais were also held to a 1-1 draw at Montpellier and remained five points behind Marseille in the race for Champions League berths.

Lyon have gone six league matches without a win since their 2-1 victory over PSG in January.

On a pitch at La Mosson in a sorry state because of heavy rain that made good football difficult, Isaac Mbenza opened the scoring for Montpellier in the seventh minute and striker Mariano Diaz equalised in the 58th.