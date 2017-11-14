FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Misfiring Uruguay suffer shock defeat to Austria
November 14, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer: Misfiring Uruguay suffer shock defeat to Austria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - World Cup qualifiers Uruguay paid for wayward finishing as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Austria in a friendly on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria vs Uruguay - Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria - November 14, 2017 Austria’s Louis Schaub celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austria, who missed out on the World Cup, won with a freak goal by Louis Schaub in the 87th minute as their new coach Franco Foda got off to a winning start.

Schaub took a free kick near the touchline around 35 metres from goal and the ball floated over a pack of players and into the net without anyone getting a touch.

Austria had gone in front after five minutes with a Marcel Sabitzer goal but Uruguay took control after Edinson Cavani headed the equaliser in the 10th minute, his 40th goal for his country.

The South Americans squandered a flurry of chances with Giorgian de Arrascaeta thumping the ball against the post and Cavani firing over when he had a free shot on goal.

Forward Luis Suarez was rested by Uruguay to help his recovery from a knee injury.

Uruguay have played four friendlies in Europe this year, producing three defeats and a draw against Poland.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis

