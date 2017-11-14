FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Lukaku breaks scoring record in Belgium win
#Soccer News
November 14, 2017 / 10:38 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Soccer-Lukaku breaks scoring record in Belgium win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku became his country’s leading scorer at the age of 24 when his goal gave them a 1-0 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in a friendly in Bruges on Tuesday.

Lukaku scored with the easiest of headers at the far post from Nacer Chadli’s cross to take his tally to 31 goals in 65 appearances.

Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat having come against Spain in a friendly in September last year.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis

