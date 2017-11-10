FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Lukaku scores twice in 3-3 draw with Mexico
November 10, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 2 days ago

Belgium's Lukaku scores twice in 3-3 draw with Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice but was upstaged by Mexico’s Hirving Lozano in an entertaining 3-3 draw in a friendly international on Friday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Belgium vs Mexico - Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - November 10, 2017 Mexico’s Miguel Layun in action with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Belgium are now undefeated in 14 games but needed a Lukaku equaliser in the 70th minute to secure a draw having twice led.

PSV Eindhoven striker Lozano scored twice for Mexico and had a hand in earning the penalty which Andres Guardado converted before the break to cancel out Eden Hazard’s 17th minute opener.

Lukaku, enduring a dry run with Manchester United in the Premier League after an explosive start to his Old Trafford career, scrambled Belgium ahead early in the second half but Lozano equalised before volleying Mexico ahead on the hour.

Mexico could not hold on for the win but were impressive as they put down a marker for next year’s World Cup finals.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

