Soccer-Five memorable England v Brazil matches

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ahead of England’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday, we look at five memorable matches between the teams.

England 0-0 Brazil, 1958 World Cup, Sweden

England manager Walter Winterbottom, without his Manchester United players following the Munich air crash, decided to leave out leading forwards Nat Lofthouse and Stanley Matthews for the group clash with Brazil.

The Brazilians were frustrated as England held out for a stalemate. England were later eliminated in a playoff by the Soviet Union, while Brazil went on to a first World Cup success, beating Sweden 5-2 in the final.

Brazil 1-0 England, World Cup 1970, Mexico

Brazil had the chance to prove their might in the group stage against defending champions England in Guadalajara and the game did not disappoint.

England’s formidable backline looked impenetrable at times, but Brazil would have been ahead in the first half had it not been for Gordon Banks’s stunning stop to keep out a Pele header - a save still regarded as one of the greatest ever.

Bobby Moore’s tackle on Jairzinho will also always be remembered, but the Brazil forward had the final word as he scored the winner to set his team on their way to a third world crown.

Brazil 0-2 England, friendly, Rio de Janeiro, 1984

The Maracana has seen many sensational goals down the years, but John Barnes’s incredible solo strike for England remains one of the very best at the famous stadium.

The then Watford forward picked up the ball just inside the Brazil half and glided past five defenders before finding the net.

“The Brazilians never put a tackle in, but maybe they were shocked,” Barnes recalled.

England 1-3 Brazil, 1995 Umbro Cup, London

Serving as a rehearsal for the 1996 European Championship, the Umbro Cup pitted hosts England against world champions Brazil, Sweden and Japan.

In the final game, Terry Venables’ England side took on Brazil. Graeme Le Saux’s brilliant volley from distance gave the hosts the lead but precocious teenager Ronaldo scored his first international goal to inspire Brazil to victory.

Brazil 2-1 England, 2002 World Cup, Japan

Ronaldinho broke English hearts in Shizuoka as David Seaman’s error sent Sven Goran Eriksson’s team crashing out of the tournament.

Having beaten Argentina in the group stages to secure qualification at their old foes’ expense, England breezed past Denmark in the first knockout round to book a quarter-final against Brazil.

Michael Owen gave England the lead, but Rivaldo levelled before Ronadinho looped a speculative free kick over a flat-footed Seaman to turn the match on its head.

Brazil survived the sending-off of Ronaldinho to book a semi-final spot en route to a fifth world title.