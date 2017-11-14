FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Germany's Stindl rescues late draw against France
November 14, 2017 / 10:08 PM / in 7 hours

Soccer-Germany's Stindl rescues late draw against France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lars Stindl scored a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against France in a friendly on Tuesday as the world champions stretched their unbeaten run to 21 matches.

France twice led through Alexandre Lacazette, who netted either side of Timo Werner’s leveller, and looked set to triumph as they had in Germany’s last defeat in a Euro 2016 semi-final.

But Stindl struck in stoppage time to rescue the hosts.

Both teams having qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia and are considered among the title favourites. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

