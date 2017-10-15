FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genoa break their duck, Torino snatch draw
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 6 days ago

Genoa break their duck, Torino snatch draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Genoa managed their first league win of the season at the eighth attempt when they took advantage of slack defending to beat Cagliari 3-2 in Serie A on Sunday.

Genoa were gifted a eighth-minute opener when Artur Ionita was caught in possession and Adel Taarabt sent Andrey Galabinov through to score. Galabinov then sprung a poorly organised offside trap to set up the second for Taarabt before half-time.

Leonardo Pavoletti pulled one back three minutes after the break, but Luca Rigoni restored Genoa’s two-goal lead and they held on despite Joao Pedro converting a penalty for the Sardinians which was awarded with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Lorenzo De Silvestri headed in from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time as Torino twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Crotone, leaving them eighth with 13 points.

Sampdoria and Bologna each have 14 points after both sides won, Sampdoria coming back from a goal down at half-time to beat Atalanta 3-1 and Bologna overcoming SPAL 2-1 in the first top flight derby between the pair for 50 years.

Fiorentina striker Cyril Thereau scored twice to give them a 2-1 win over his former club Udinese, while Sassuolo and Chievo drew 0-0.

The afternoon matches were a prelude to the Milan derby in the evening.

Napoli lead the table with 24 points from eight games after their 1-0 win at AS Roma on Saturday followed by Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio on 19 and AS Roma on 15.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.