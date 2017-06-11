FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayern Munich sign Gnabry from Werder on three-year deal
June 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

Bayern Munich sign Gnabry from Werder on three-year deal

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Quarterfinal - Men's Football Tournament Quarterfinal Portugal v Germany - Mane Garrincha Stadium - Brasilia, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Serge Gnabry (GER) of Germany celebrates after scoring.Ueslei Marcelino/Files

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich have signed former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen on a three-year contract, the German champions said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old scored 11 league goals for Werder last season and was also the joint top scorer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Germany were silver medallists.

"We're pleased that in Serge Gnabry another young German international is coming to FC Bayern. Serge has developed a lot at Bremen," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

Gnabry will join the Bundesliga champions on July 1, boosting manager Carlo Ancelotti's options on the wings alongside Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa and Franck Ribery.

"It's a great honour to become part of FC Bayern. It’s going to be an exciting time and one that I’m very much looking forward to," said Gnabry.

Gnabry moved to Werder at the start of the last campaign after failing to secure regular football at Arsenal. He spent the 2015-16 season at West Bromwich Albion on loan from the North London club.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

