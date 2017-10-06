Soccer: Bayern Munich appoint Heynckes as coach to end of season

(Reuters) - Jupp Heynckes is coming out of retirement to take over as coach of Bayern Munich until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Bayern sacked Carlo Ancelotti last week.

Heynckes, 72, led Bayern to the domestic league and Cup double and the Champions League title in 2013 but made way for Spaniard Pep Guardiola with Ancelotti taking over last season.

The Italian was fired after Bayern slipped to second place in the league, twice squandering two-goal leads in consecutive games. They also lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League.