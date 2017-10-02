Bayern's Ribery suffers ligament damage

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined for several weeks, the Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was injured in Sunday’s 2-2 league draw at Hertha Berlin, will have his knee put in a splint for a few weeks while he starts the rehabilitation process.

“We’re sorry Franck has injured himself,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club’s website (fcbayern.com). “We all wish him a speedy and successful recovery.”