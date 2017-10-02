FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayern's Ribery suffers ligament damage
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 2, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 15 days ago

Bayern's Ribery suffers ligament damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin, Germany - October 1, 2017 Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery in action with Hertha Berlin’s Mitchell Weiser REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined for several weeks, the Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was injured in Sunday’s 2-2 league draw at Hertha Berlin, will have his knee put in a splint for a few weeks while he starts the rehabilitation process.

“We’re sorry Franck has injured himself,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club’s website (fcbayern.com). “We all wish him a speedy and successful recovery.”

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.