FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Germany's Boateng to miss England friendly, Kroos doubtful
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
India touts bank note ban, opposition fumes
India touts bank note ban, opposition fumes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer: Germany's Boateng to miss England friendly, Kroos doubtful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany central defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of the world champions’ friendly international against England at Wembley on Friday, the team said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - September 19, 2017 Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng on the substitute bench before the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Boateng has been nursing unspecified muscle problems, the German football association said in a statement, and would miss the game as a precautionary measure after a discussion with head coach Joachim Loew.

It has not yet been decided if he will play in Tuesday’s friendly against France in Cologne.

Midfielder Toni Kroos also missed training on Wednesday, after being sidelined with a stomach virus.

The Germans, who topped their World Cup qualifying group with ten wins out of ten matches, have organised a series of high calibre internationals, including against Spain and Brazil in March, as they prepare for their world title defence in Russia next year.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.