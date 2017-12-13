FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Germany sets World Cup victory bonus at 350,000 euros per player
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Germany sets World Cup victory bonus at 350,000 euros per player

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German players will receive 350,000 euros ($411,000) each if they successfully defend their World Cup title in Russia next year, the country’s football association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Germany Training - Prague, Czech Republic - August 31, 2017. Germany's national team coach Joachim Loew during training. REUTERS/David W Cerny

When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, players received a bonus of 300,000 euros each.

The team under coach Joachim Loew will receive no payout for group stage victories or for reaching the round of 16, but a spot in the quarter-finals will earn each of them 75,000 euros and a semi-final place 125,000 euros.

A losing final will still earn them a bonus worth 200,000 euros each.

“This gives early and necessary calm and clarity before the tournament so that we can concentrate on the sporting tasks,” said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff in a statement.

“It is a good sign when players are backing this (bonus) performance-based principle.”

A title win in Russia would make Germany only the third nation after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62) to succeed in a world title defence.

Germany have been drawn in Group F for the tournament next year, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.