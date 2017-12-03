FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Bottom club Cologne sack coach Stoeger after winless run
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
December 3, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Bottom club Cologne sack coach Stoeger after winless run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bottom club Cologne on Sunday sacked Austrian coach Peter Stoeger, a day after their 2-2 draw against Schalke 04 kept them anchored at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Football Soccer - FC Cologne v Bayern Munich - German Bundesliga - RheinEnergie stadium, Cologne, Germany - 04/03/17 - FC Cologne's coach Peter Stoeger reacts before his team's match against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Cologne, who finished in fifth place last season to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years, have yet to win a league match this campaign and have managed just three points from 14 Bundesliga games.

“We are obliged to try everything out to manage to stay up,” said club president Werner Spinner in a statement.

“That is why we believe that it is necessary to send a signal even if this decision is difficult and painful.”

The 51-year-old Stoeger, who became the first Cologne coach ever to lead the team for a fifth straight season, took over the then second division club in July 2013 and led them to the Bundesliga a year later.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

