Soccer: Dortmund suspend Aubameyang, draw against Wolves
January 15, 2018 / 3:31 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Dortmund suspend Aubameyang, draw against Wolves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund misfired in their goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday after suspending top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a disciplinary offence.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 9, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The Gabon international, who has scored 13 league goals, was dropped just before the game after he missed a team meeting on Saturday in his latest disciplinary offence.

His finish was badly needed as Dortmund lacked precision up front.

Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko squandered a golden opportunity from a Mario Goetze assist and fired over the bar from four metres out while teenager Alexander Isak and Sancho, who both also hit the woodwork, had their share of wasted chances.

Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels rescued his team with some desperate goalkeeping late in the game as Dortmund dropped their first points under new coach Peter Stoeger after two wins in their previous two games.

The result left the Ruhr valley club in fourth on 29 points as the league resumed after the winter break. Champions Bayern Munich increased their lead at the top to 13 points after they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on Friday.

RB Leipzig, on 31, reclaimed second place with a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Schalke 04 that snapped their 11-game unbeaten run.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon

