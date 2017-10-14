FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hertha Berlin players kneel in solidarity with NFL
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 7 days ago

Hertha Berlin players kneel in solidarity with NFL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Players of German club Hertha Berlin kneeled before their Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 on Saturday in solidarity with the National Football League players in the United States.

Kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games has become a form of protest against treatment of African-Americans since last season and it has continued through the current campaign, with some players kneeling and others standing arm-in-arm.

”Berlin is colourful,“ an Olympic stadium announcer said before the game. ”Hertha stands for diversity and is against violence. For this reason, we are joining with the protest of fellow American athletes to take a stand against discrimination.

“For a tolerant Berlin, now and forever.”

The gesture is intended to call attention to what protesting NFL players see as a pattern of racism in the treatment of African-Americans by U.S. police.

The issue has been made more significant when U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that players who did not stand during the anthem should be fired.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.