FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Mainz sign winger Fischer from Middlesbrough
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
June 29, 2017 / 8:15 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Mainz sign winger Fischer from Middlesbrough

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Mainz 05 have signed winger Victor Fischer from Middlesbrough on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said.

The 23-year-old Denmark international, who joined Middlesbrough from Ajax Amsterdam at the start of last season, made just 13 Premier League appearances as the Teesside club were relegated from the English top flight.

"Sporting director Rouven Schroeder and head coach Sandro Schwarz absolutely convinced me about the path Mainz is on," Fischer said in a statement.

"I want to become a part of this team and this club quickly, find my form and show my qualities as an attacking player."

Fischer, who is capped 15 times by Denmark, scored 24 goals in 79 appearances for Ajax between 2012 and 2016.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford;

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.