#Sports News
September 18, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a month ago

Leipzig's Keita gets three-match ban after red card

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund - German Bundesliga - Red-Bull-Arena, Leipzig, Germany - 10/09/16. RB Leipzig's Naby Keita cheers after his goal. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been given a three-match Bundesliga ban after being sent off for a high tackle during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach, the German football federation (DFB) said Monday.

The Guinean was sanctioned for “rough play” by the DFB’s disciplinary tribunal after he went in with a high tackle on Gladbach’s Christoph Kramer, earning a straight red card late in the game.

“The player or the club has agreed to the verdict, so the verdict is legally binding,” said the DFB. There was no immediate comment from either the club or the player.

Keita will join English Premier League club Liverpool at the start of next season.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Janet Lawrence

