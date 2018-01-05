FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan
January 5, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated a day ago

Soccer: Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season until he suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a friendly for Croatia against Estonia in March.

Although he has recovered from the injury, the 22-year-old has not been able to regain his place in the Serie A team.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

