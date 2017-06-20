FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer: Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer: Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League - London Stadium - 18/3/17 West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit during the warm up before the match Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit has moved to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Norway international had joined them from another German side, Borussia Moenchengladbach, a year ago on a free transfer.

Nordtveit played 21 games in all competitions for the London club.

He will get the opportunity to play Champions League football after Hoffenheim achieved their highest-ever league position of fourth last season.

"He is an excellent professional and we wish him all the very best at Hoffenheim," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.